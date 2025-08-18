Despite superb preseason start Seattle Seahawks offensive line gets atrocious ranking
The Seattle Seahawks have had a poor offensive line for so long it seems like this is the way it's always been. They haven't had a single superstar on this unit ever since Walter Jones retired and no matter what they've tried nothing has worked. Even when they were spending more money than any other NFL team on this unit in 2013 the results were awful.
Well, Seattle fans can take heart - because it seems like this dynamic has finally changed for the better. Even though it's only been a small sample size of two preseason games, the Seahawks offensive line has performed magnificently so far, with solid pass protection and a sensational level of run blocking across the board.
It's going to take more than two preseason contests to convince the doubters, though. According to Matt Johnson at Sportsnaut, this is still the second-worst offensive line in the league going into 2025.
Seahawks OL ranked 31st in NFL
"The Seattle Seahawks allowed the most pressures (232) and the most hurries (165) in the NFL last season despite fewer than 700 dropbacks, according to PFF... There is hope on the left side, with first-round pick Grey Zabel slotting in at guard alongside standout protector Charles Cross... Unfortunately, this still remains one of the worst NFL offensive lines right now because Lucas can’t stay healthy, and the center and right guard spots are major weaknesses."
A couple weeks ago that last statement would have rung true. However, both Jalen Sundell and Anthony Bradford performed exceptionally well against Kansas City - and the overall dynamic seems to have dramatically changed. Their body language, their attitude, their ferocity - everything about this unit is nothing like what we saw last season.
Even better, Abe Lucas appears to be fully recovered from the nagging knee pain that sidelined him for much of the last two seasons. He's blocked extremely well in both preseason contests and is showing none of the slowness and rust we saw when he returned to the lineup last year.
The rock star of the group is rookie left guard Grey Zabel, whose athleticism and obscene football IQ for such a young lineman are going to serve him well at this level - and there should be no ceiling on what he can accomplish.
The Seahawks are also doing all of this with their best offensive lineman on the sidelines. Left tackle Charles Cross has not played yet due to a finger injury that required surgery. He is expected to be ready for Week 1, though.
Once this group is fully healthy and has a few more weeks of practice under their belts, we'll find out exactly what they're made of when the regular season begins. However, it's already abundantly clear that this group is going to be one of the most-improved units in the league this year.
