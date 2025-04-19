Seattle Seahawks predicted to go corner, then QB in Round 2 of 2025 NFL draft
With 10 picks in this year’s draft, Seattle Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider has an opportunity to add some young talent to a revamped roster that already features a new starting quarterback in Sam Darnold, new faces at wide receiver in Cooper Kupp and Marquez Vandes-Scantling, and a four-time Pro Bowl defender in newcomers DeMarcus Lawrence.
NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter offered up a seven-round mock draft on Friday, and had the Seahawks adding a young pass-catcher for Darnold with the 18th overall pick in University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
“Trading DK Metcalf away opened a spot in Seattle for a big receiver like McMillan, who can win in the short and intermediate areas, as well as in the red zone. He would be a great final piece for this rebuilt receiver group, with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Cooper Kupp joining 2023 first-rounder Jaxon Smith-Njigba.”
It’s in the second round where things got somewhat interesting. The trade of Metcalf to the Steelers also gave Schneider an additional second-round pick in this upcoming draft. Seattle has the 50th and 52nd overall selections. With the former, Reuter has Mike Macdonald’s club adding Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas. Two picks later, he has Schneider opting for University of Texas signal-caller Quinn Ewers. The latter move may be somewhat surprising the team not only has Darnold, but Sam Howell, Jaren Hall and Drew Lock on the quarterback depth chart.
Thomas being selected in the second round matches up with NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein’s scouting report on the Seminole defensive back. On the other hand, Zierlein’s evaluation of Ewers has him as a third-round pick, and one of his comps is Sam Howell. Perhaps the most interesting aspect of Reuter’s mock draft is that he doesn’t have the Seahawks addressing the offensive line in either the first or second round. Curious indeed.
