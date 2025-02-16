Panthers predicted to address secondary early and often in 2025 NFL Draft
In 2024, the Carolina Panthers set a new single-season record by giving up 534 points. That was in large part to finishing dead last in the league in total defense and rushing defense, areas in which they permitted some historic numbers as well.
This Panthers also allowed a league-high 35 touchdown passes, while managing only nine interceptions. Carolina allowed two or more scores through the air in 12 of their 17 outings.
While Dave Canales’s team is in need of offensive line and pass-rushing help, Ben Rolfe of Pro Football Network has the team opting for defensive backs with their first two picks in April’s draft. With the eighth overall selection, the choice is University of Georgia safety Malaki Starks.
“The Carolina Panthers are coming off a season where they ranked 32nd in our Defense+ metric,” explained Rolfe, “so they need a lot of defensive upgrades. However, the safety position stands out, with most of their depth chart set to hit free agency. Malaki Starks would be the perfect option to build their new defense around, as he could be a Day 1 starter.
“Starks is a dynamic defensive playmaker, excelling in coverage while also being one of the nation’s top tacklers. His ability to crash the box and disrupt plays makes him a versatile weapon on defense, capable of impacting all phases of the game.”
In the second round, Carolina has the 47th overall pick due to a 2024 trade with the Rams. Rolfe has the Panthers opting for Florida State cornerback Azareye’h Thomas.
“They have Michael Jackson Sr. and Caleb Farley set to hit free agency this year, with Jaycee Horn, Dane Jackson, and Akayleb Evans following suit in 2026. Therefore, adding a player like Azareye’h Thomas is ideal timing to allow him to develop into a starter…
“Thomas is an athletic and versatile defensive back with the tools to play multiple positions in the secondary…His starting experience is limited, so he may need that time to develop, but he could make an impact on special teams immediately.”
Never fear. Rolfe has Carolina selection Ole Miss edge rusher Jared Ivey in the third round.
