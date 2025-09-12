Seattle Seahawks' latest roster moves not a good sign for Devon Witherspoon
On Thursday the Seattle Seahawks announced a pair of roster moves. Wide receiver Cody White has been released and cornerback Shaq Griffin has been signed to take his place on the 53-man roster. The moves leave Seattle with just five wide receivers heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The reason the Seahawks did it is because they might be shorthanded at cornerback this week. At yesterday's practice star corner Devon Witherspoon was a non-participant for the second straght day due to a knee injury he suffered in the season opener. Here's the updated injury report for Week 2.
Seahawks Thurs. injury report
- CB Devon Witherspoon - Knee - DNP
- DT Jarran Reed - Back - DNP
- S Julian Love - Groin - DNP
- S Nick Emmanwori - Ankle - DNP
- LB Ernest Jones - Shoulder - Full
- OLB Uchenn Nwosu - Knee - Full
- WR Dareke Young - Hamstring - Full
Obviously, having four key defenders listed as DNP this late in the week is not a good sign for Seattle's defense - especially since we already know that Emmanwori is going to be out for a while with a high ankle sprain. The Seahawks might end up placing him on injured reserve when they make their roster moves on Saturday.
That means if Witherspoon has to sit out the Seahawks will be missing their top two options to play in the slot, and we don't even know who the third option is. Coby Bryant has played that role before, but he didn't do very well.
The Seahawks are also unsettled at the boundary cornerback positions, where the only thing we know is that Josh Jobe will be starting this week after a great game in Week 1. Riq Woolen might be on the bench for the third time in his career after he gave up several clutch completions to the 49ers, including the game-winner that should have been a pick.
We will find out more later today when the last injury report comes out.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle Seahawks given mandate to reverse fortune in Week 2
Odds not in Seahawks’ favor against Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers
Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak’s Week 1 playcalling grades are terrible