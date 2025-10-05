Seattle Seahawks elevate 2 defenders from practice squad for Buccaneers matchup
Once again the Seattle Seahawks will see their defensive depth tested in today's home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So far their backups - especially on the back end - have performed well, though. Nevertheless, the team announced a couple of roster moves on Saturday to help boost their depth at a couple of weak spots.
First, the team has elevated safety Jerrick Reed II to the active roster. Reed was also elevated for Seattle's Week 3 blowout win over the New Orleans Saints. A sixth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2023 NFL draft, Reed has appeared in 16 games so far, mostly seeing action on special teams.
Reed may be needed on defense today, though. Starting strong safety Julian Love has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury that he re-aggravated in last week's win over the Arizona Cardials.
The Seahawks will be starting rookie Nick Emmanwori in Love's spot, but if he gets injured or any other safeties go down, then Reed might see some snaps on defense.
The team has also elevated nose tackle Brandon Pili from the practice squad for the third time this season. Pili went undrafted out of USC and spent the last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins before signing with Seattle this past offseason.
The Seahawks' defensive line will be missing DeMarcus Lawrence, but the Pili move likely has more to do with the ongoing absence of veteran Johnathan Hankins and rookie Rylie Mills, who have both been on the NFI list since the regular season began.
Seattle will also be playing without star slot cornerback Devon Witherspon, but they have found a ready-made replacement there in Derion Kendrick, who has performed brilliantly after joining the team just before the season started.
