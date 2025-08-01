How much cap space do the Seattle Seahawks have going into the 2025 NFL preseason?
Like it or not, the Seattle Seahawks have decided that general manager John Schneider is their guy, both for now and for the forseeable future. This week's contract extension keeps Schneider in his position through the 2031 NFL draft.
In some ways that's good news, as Schneider overall has a sharp eye for talent that has helped keep Seattle competitive 15 years running. There are flaws, though - incuding the ever-present offensive line blind spot and the penchant for overpaying tight ends. The Seahawks corrected that last latest mistake by cutting Noah Fant last week, which freed up around $9 million in cap room.
Seahawks cap space update
That influx of cash brings Seattle's total salary cap space up to about $31.7 million for the 2025 season, according to the latest figures at Over the Cap. For the moment only five teams around the league have more room to work with.
It's also more than enough to make a splash signing to improve one of the team's weaker positions. Heading into the preseason, that list has to look something like center, right guard, inside linebacker, outside corneback, center, right guard, center and right guard.
Unfortunately, the options for the Seahawks to upgrade those two spots at this late point in the year are quite limited as far as free agents go. In order to really boost that awful interior offensive line rotation, they may need to pull off an aggressive trade.
Schneider shouldn't waste any time trying to address that offensive line, but other issues may pop up over the course of the preseason. Everything else can wait until the dust is settled and the roster cutdowns around the league open up new talents who might be able to help.
