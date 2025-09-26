Prime hosts toast Seahawks' Sam Darnold hours after trashing Russell Wilson
On a dramatic, definitive Thursday night in the Arizona desert, the current Seattle Seahawks' quarterback was treated like a hero on the post-game show hours after the franchise's past star was absolutely trashed during the pre-game.
Sam Darnold led the Seahawks to a 23-20 victory over the Arizona Cardinals, completing a 22-yard pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to set up Jason Myers' game-winning field goal on the final play. For his clutch performance, Darnold was invited to join Prime Network's studio show in State Farm Stadium.
On that same set before kickoff, the Prime crew - led by Hall-of-Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez and Seahawks' legend Richard Sherman - tore apart former Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson. They even pointed to his post-Seattle journey from Denver to Pittsburgh to the New York Giants tarnishing his legacy so much that it could hurt his chances of landing in Canton.
“If ever there was somebody who played himself out of a Hall of Fame, it’s Russell Wilson," Gonzalez said in dissecting Wilson's benching for rookie Jaxson Dart with the Giants. "When he was in Seattle he was the man. But as soon as he left there ... I just don't think he's done himself any favors since he left.”
Sherman has long made it no secret that he believes Russ got too much credit for the Seahawks' dominant run from 2012-16. The cornerback maintains his "Legion of Boom" defense was the catalyst for the back-to-back Super Bowl appearances.
If you didn't know better, it almost sounds like Sherman is reveling in Wilson's post-Seahawks failures.
"Without that legendary defense he's been 4-11, 7-8, 0-3," Sherman said. "He was a winning football player in Seattle, then he went out on his own to prove he was a great quarterback and it just hasn't worked out that way."
Darnold and the current Seahawks have won three consecutive games and now have 10 days off before hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
