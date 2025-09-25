All Seahawks

Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl chances

Outside of the 12s and Mike Macdonald's locker room, no one is more bullish on the Seattle Seahawks than TV host Colin Cowherd.

Richie Whitt

Bears receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a gain against the Seahawks in 2024.
Bears receiver DJ Moore (2) runs for a gain against the Seahawks in 2024. / Talia Sprague-Imagn Images
First, the Seahawks need to take care of business Thursday night in a NFC West road game at the Arizona Cardinals. But it's nice to know their 2-1 start isn't totally going unnoticed by the national media.

On Thursday's episode of The Herd Cowherd unveiled his first "Super Bowl Bubble" of the season. Heading into Week 4, he believes the Seahawks are one of only six teams capable of winning Super Bowl LX next February in Santa Clara.

The others: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.

"Seattle is a weird fumble from being 3-0," Cowherd explained in justifying the Seahawks inclusion among his elite teams. "They're really good. They had the NFL's blowout of the year against the Saints. They hammered the Steelers in Pittsburgh ... dominated them physically in the second half. Their special teams are great. Their defense is great. Their running game is great and now that JSN is a No. 1 receiver ... "

We might quibble with his take that the "running game is great." The Seahawks rank 21st with 288 rushing yards and only three teams average fewer yards per carry than their 3.3.

As good as they've looked and as on board with them as he is, Cowherd also hinted at a potential blockbuster trade he thinks could further increase the Seahawks' title aspirations.

"I wouldn't be shocked ... DJ Moore," Cowherd said. "Trade deadline. Seattle needs a receiver and a veteran presence. Keep your eye on that."

Moore starts at receiver in Ben Johnson's offense with the Chicago Bears, but is seemingly being overtaken as quarterback Caleb Williams' No. 1 target by Rome Odunze. This year's trade deadline isn't until after Week 9 in early November.

Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates his touchdown with WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the Saints.
Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrates his touchdown with receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the Saints in Week 3. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Richie Whitt
RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.