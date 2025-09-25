Colin Cowherd makes bold claim about Seattle Seahawks' Super Bowl chances
Outside of the 12s and Mike Macdonald's locker room, no one is more bullish on the Seattle Seahawks than TV host Colin Cowherd.
First, the Seahawks need to take care of business Thursday night in a NFC West road game at the Arizona Cardinals. But it's nice to know their 2-1 start isn't totally going unnoticed by the national media.
On Thursday's episode of The Herd Cowherd unveiled his first "Super Bowl Bubble" of the season. Heading into Week 4, he believes the Seahawks are one of only six teams capable of winning Super Bowl LX next February in Santa Clara.
MORE: Richard Sherman shares prediction for Seahawks-Cardinals on Thursday Night Football
The others: Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.
"Seattle is a weird fumble from being 3-0," Cowherd explained in justifying the Seahawks inclusion among his elite teams. "They're really good. They had the NFL's blowout of the year against the Saints. They hammered the Steelers in Pittsburgh ... dominated them physically in the second half. Their special teams are great. Their defense is great. Their running game is great and now that JSN is a No. 1 receiver ... "
We might quibble with his take that the "running game is great." The Seahawks rank 21st with 288 rushing yards and only three teams average fewer yards per carry than their 3.3.
MORE: Seahawks' NFL-best rush defense won't face Cardinals' star RB Thursday night
As good as they've looked and as on board with them as he is, Cowherd also hinted at a potential blockbuster trade he thinks could further increase the Seahawks' title aspirations.
"I wouldn't be shocked ... DJ Moore," Cowherd said. "Trade deadline. Seattle needs a receiver and a veteran presence. Keep your eye on that."
MORE: ESPN's Mina Kimes reveals eye-popping stat for Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel
Moore starts at receiver in Ben Johnson's offense with the Chicago Bears, but is seemingly being overtaken as quarterback Caleb Williams' No. 1 target by Rome Odunze. This year's trade deadline isn't until after Week 9 in early November.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Russell Wilson shares defiant statement after GIants bench him
Seattle Seahawks lose critical run-blocker for at least four games
Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap aging well for Seattle Seahawks
Cooper Kupp piles on praise for new Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak