Surging Seahawks rookie Tory Horton on what he's learned watching Cooper Kupp at practice
When the Seattle Seahawks traded DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, most analysts didn't like the move on Seattle's part. While they did get a second-round pick out of the deal, many forecasted that the Seahawks would be taking a huge step backwards at wide receiver this coming season.
It's still too early to tell if that take is correct or not - but at least on paper this unit looks to be even deeper than it was at this time last year. While Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are out of the picture and will be missed, the Seahawks have since added Cooper Kupp, Tory Horton Jr. and tight end Elijah Arroyo to their pass-catcher corps.
Overall, this group looks stronger from where we're sitting - especially since Horton started skyrocketing up the depth chart at training camp. When they first drafted him we projected he'd be the team's fifth option at wide reciever but if the season started today he might be in the WR3 role formerly held by Lockett, passing up Jake Bobo and Marquez Valdez-Scantling.
One way he's grown is by watching long-time NFL veteran Cooper Kupp closely at practice. Here's what Horton said about Kupp's game, according to Mike Dugar at The Athletic.
Tory Horton on Cooper Kupp
“Every time I watch (Kupp) at practice, I’m just like, ‘Damn, I have to put that in my bag... He’s got some crazy top-of-the-route moves, and I’m always asking him how he’s reading leverage and things like that. I’m just a sponge; I’m going to ask a lot of questions. (I admire) just his decisiveness on the field and how smart and where he is on the field.”
Horton got off to a strong start in his first preseason game last week, posting three catches, 31 yards and a touchdown. He likely would have had another touchdown and a lot more yards if not for two bad throws from Drew Lock.
As for Kupp, we didn't see him on the feld against the Raiders, but he is expected to make his Seahawks debut tomorrow night along with Sam Darnold against the Chiefs.
More Seahawks on SI stories
ESPN predicts Seattle Seahawks could have worst season since 2009
Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel comes out swinging in preseason debut
Even Mike Macdonald could rattle new Seahawks starter Sam Darnold
Seahawks QB ripped to shreds by CBS over poor preseason outing