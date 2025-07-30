Seahawks' trade package that could land Cowboys' Micah Parsons
The Seattle Seahawks' pass rush isn't exactly in terrible shape. As a matter of fact, it's pretty solid, but can they really pass on the opportunity to trade for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons if the deal is on the table?
Parsons is currently embroiled in a nasty contract standoff with the Cowboys, and things do not seem to be improving. The four-time Pro Bowler is engaged in a war of words with the front office, and neither side appears to be backing down (which is weird for Dallas, but whatever).
Let's say push comes to shove and Parsons ultimately asks to be dealt. Obviously, a ton of teams will be lining up, but there is no question that the Seahawks can actually put together one of the more enticing packages for the edge rusher.
Seattle has a very intriguing stable of young pass rushers that it could potentially part with in a potential deal, but perhaps the one that would interest the Cowboys the most is Derick Hall.
Hall is preparing to enter his third season and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 37 tackles, eight sacks, 20 quarterback hits and a couple of forced fumbles. He isn't great against the run, but his pass-rushing prowess has been evident early on.
Boye Mafe could comprise another candidate, but he is three years older than Hall and is preparing to enter the final year of his deal, which may scare Dallas away.
Hall, a first-round draft pick and a third-rounder could be enough to get Dallas' attention, especially if Parsons forces Jerry Jones' hand. It might require a bit more than that, but let's keep in mind that even Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was only rumored to have been able to fetch one first-round selection had the Browns traded him earlier this offseason.
If need be, the Seahawks can either upgrade the third-rounder to a Round 2 pick or potentially throw in a future selection, as well.
Now, it should be noted that Seattle did sign former Dallas defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence in free agency, and Parsons and Lawrence definitely have a checkered history. But the two defender would almost surely put their differences aside if the Seahawks acquired Parsons.
Of course, Seattle would also have to worry about signing Parsons to an extension, and you would think that the Seahawks would cross those T's and dot those I's before a trade is officially completed in order to ensure that Parsons sticks aroudn for the long haul.
