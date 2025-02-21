Seahawks long-time vet linked to Josh Allen, Bills as trade target
In retrospect, it seems like the AFC didn't send their best to the Super Bowl this year. It's not that the Kansas City Chiefs were underserving of another conference title, it's just tough to escape the feeling that either the Baltimore Ravens or the Buffalo Bills would have put up a better fight against the Philadelphia Eagles in the big game.
Buffalo once again came achingly close to getting past Patrick Mahomes and company, but fell just short in the AFC Championship. With just a tiny bit of luck, the Bills could finally break through next season and make the Super Bowl - it wouldn't hurt to add another weapon or two for reigning MVP quarterback Josh Allen, though.
One analyst at Bleacher Report believes that long-time Seattle Seahawks veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett could be the missing piece of the puzzle for Buffalo. Here's Gary Davenport on that possibility:
"None of Christian Kirk's $15.5 million base salary in the final year of his contract is guaranteed, so getting the 28-year-old to redo his deal shouldn't be a problem. The same goes for Tyler Lockett in Seattle."
The Seahawks are probably going to wind up cutting Lockett and pocketing the $17 million in salary cap room they'll save. However, there is a chance they could find a trade suitor, even though Lockett is clearly in the twilight phase of his career.
If Lockett can recover from the leg issue that had him in a knee brace all year, it's not difficult to envision him being a valuable WR3 option for a contender. Buffalo is certainly that. In a game of inches, Lockett could be the critical difference.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seattle predicted to trade Geno Smith, make blockbuster deal with Dallas
Bill Belichick dunks on the Jets for giving up on Seahawks QB Geno Smith
DK Metcalf trade scenario links Seahawks star to potential NFL dynasty
Seattle Seahawks trade deadline acquisition already on chopping block