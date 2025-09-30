Seattle Seahawks get almost-perfect grade for first month of 2025 NFL season
The Seattle Seahawks have played a couple of one-score games and enjoyed a couple of blowout wins. While they were somewhat fortunate to escape from Arizona with a win, it was also closer than it should have been accounting for the freak bad luck of Coby Bryant's interception/fumble, which felt like a 10-point swing.
With a little more aggressive playcalling from head coach Mike Macdonald on fourth down it never would have been that close - and they might have closed out the San Francisco 49ers, as well. Long story short, this team could easily be 4-0 heading into their big Week 5 game against Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As such they deserve to get grouped among the league's best teams. Over at USA TODAY, Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz handed out letter grades for all 32 teams. Only the Buffalo Bills eaned an A. Meanwhile, the Seahawks got an A- along with five other clubs, including the reiging Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
"After overhauling its offense and subbing in Sam Darnold for Geno Smith, Seattle could have been forgiven if it stumbled out of the gates this season. Instead, the Seahawks have sizzled after a Week 1 misstep against the San Francisco 49ers, surging to a three-way tie atop the NFC West at 3-1."
It's a fair grade based on what they have done so far - which is vastly better than most national NFL writers were expecting coming into this season.
Sam Darnold has been as good as we expected, making the team's ongoing issues with the run pretty much inconsequential. Meanwhile, on defense they're one Riq Woolen trade away from having no weaknesses, and on special teams Jay Harbaugh has transformed what was one of the league's worst units into one of the best.
There are still a few weaknesses here and there, such as the right guard situation and the fourth down decision-making, but any fan that isn't excited about this team right now needs to lower their standards. This is a very good team with all the potential it needs to be a great one.
