Standout Seattle Seahawks rookie Grey Zabel makes NFL future hits list
To the average NFL fan, Grey Zabel may sound like some sort of exotic bird from the Pacific Northwest, but it won't be long before they know better. The Seattle Seahaws took Zabel at No. 18 overall in the 2025 NFL draft out of NDSU, and he looks to be a major contributor right away as their starting left guard.
If the preseason is any indication, Zabel is not going to need the usual rookie learning curve that you see from a lot of offensive linemen as they first enter the league. Zabel was stout in pass protection and dominant in run blocking, acting as Seattle's lead blocker for many of their best preseason runs.
Heading into the regular season, Zabel had been named to the Athletic's future hits list, featuring one under-the-radar player to watch from each team around the league.
"The Seahawks have showed exactly who they hope to be on offense under new coordinator Klint Kubiak: a physical run team, starting up front with Zabel, who looked seriously impressive in his limited live preseason snaps at guard. An AFC scout predicted that Zabel will be “a consistent 10-year pro.”
That prediction should be music to the ears of Seahawks fans, who have watched their offensive line perform at a poor level for over a decade.
While it was a limited sample size, Zabel provided several undeniably impressive highlights during his brief time on the field in his two preseason starts. Here's just an appetizer of what's to come.
Zabel's own blocking is impressive enough, but he may also be responsible for changing the culture for the entire unit. Offensive line coach John Benton and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak also have to get a lot of credit, but Zabel at least in part has seemingly inspired a badass new attitude from this group that hasn't been seen before in the John Schneider era. Just watch Anthony Bradford.
Preseason is only preseason, but if they can block anywhere near this level the Seahawks are going to have an elite rushing attack and Sam Darnold should have no trouble repeating what we saw him accomplish last season in Minnesota.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Mike Macdonald gives blunt five-word opinion on the Seahawks’ rivals
Seahawks dubbed ‘despicable copycats’ over Oregon-looking uniforms
DeMarcus Lawrence comments on Jerry Jones trading Micah Parsons
Mike Macdonald finally reveals Seattle Seahawks’ offensive line starters