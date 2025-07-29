Which Seahawks rookie will make the most impact on offense? Insider reveals who it could be
The Seattle Seahawks needed to reshape their offense, especially in the pass-catcher department. DK Metcalf wanted to be traded, and Tyler Lockett, an aging veteran, was released to save some money. They also later cut Noah Fant at tight end for the same reason.
To replace the players that left, the Seahawks signed Cooper Kupp and drafted Elijah Arroyo. The former Miami tight end is likely to play a crucial role in 2025, and he was just labeled by Bleacher Report's Damian Parson as one of the five rookie pass-catchers who will make the most impact.
Elijah Arroyo tabbed for huge rookie season
There is now very little competition in the way of Elijah Arroyo's path to playing time and to becoming Sam Darnold's security blanket, and the highly-touted tight end is poised to take that role and run with it.
"Elijah Arroyo's chances of being an impact rookie went up on July 20, when the Seattle Seahawks released veteran tight end Noah Fant," Parson said. "This leaves former Michigan A.J. Barner and Arroyo as the team's top two young tight ends."
He called the former Miami star a smooth route-runner with ball skills good enough to really become a go-to red-zone weapon. "He started his NFL spring workouts a little slow, dropping passes. But the second-round pick has been catching everything thrown his way since, per reports," he added.
Incoming Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak has also been moving him around in different formations because Arroyo is "an uber-versatile playmaker who moves like an extended wide receiver."
"With Jaxson-Smith Njigba as the offense's new WR1 and Cooper Kupp as WR2, Arroyo would have favorable matchups when on the field. As JSN and Kupp will receive the majority of a defense's attention, Arroyo can exploit and quickly separate for his quarterback," Parson said.
Tight ends most often function as the QB's safety blanket when things go wrong. Because of how Kubiak is using Arroyo, he could be a highly-targeted player, especially if the offensive line is as porous as it has been in the past.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks playmaker among NFL rookies who’ll make biggest impact
Jarran Reed’s colorful take on Byron Murphy was worth repeating 3 times
Mike Macdonald doesn’t want to rush settling on starting offensive line
Seahawks share look at rookie QB Jalen Milroe’s awesome arm power