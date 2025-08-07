Why Seahawks defender is primed for crucial year-two leap in NFL
It was a season of three phases for first-time NFL head coach Mike Macdonald a year ago. The Seattle Seahawks won their first three games in 2024, dropped five of their next contests, then fashioned a 6-2 finish. The results were a 10-7 mark, not quite good enough to reach the playoffs. The ‘Hawks lost out to the Los Angeles Rams via a tiebreaker when it came to capturing the NFC West.
Now the 2025 NFL regular season is four weeks away. ESPN’s Ben Solak selected 20 of the most important defensive players who are entering their second year in the league. He tabbed Seahawks’ defensive tackle Byron Murphy II, the Seahawks’ first-round pick in ‘24, as one of those performers.
“Murphy was inconsistent last season,” explained Solak. “A hamstring injury seemed to sap some of his explosiveness, and a back injury affected his play late. He was also asked to play a few different alignments in a deep rotation, so the rookie learning curve was pretty steep. His pass rushes were often poorly timed, and he could get caught thinking on his feet in run defense.
Seahawks’ DT Byron Murphy II dealt with injuries his rookie campaign
“With those caveats in place,” added Solak, “the best plays from Murphy last season were really slick. His ability to endure double-teams or strain against down blocks, then explode through a corner and get involved in a tackle detail a future high-impact defensive tackle. Murphy wasn't given many pass-rush chances, but the athleticism implies a productive penetration player if and when that day comes.”
The 16th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft played in 14 games as a rookie, missing three games from Weeks 4-6. He would eventually start nine consecutive contests. The University of Texas product finished with 36 tackles (just 2 for losses) and one-half sack. Health was certainly a factor this past season, hence Murphy could be in line for a bounce back year.
