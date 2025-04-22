Why Seattle Seahawks may pass on offensive line help at No. 18 overall
The Seattle Seahawks won 10 games in 2024 and missed the playoffs. General manager John Schneider has 10 picks in this year’s draft, and hopes not to miss on any of his selections.
Mike Macdonald’s offensive line was a big problem this past season. Some assume that Schneider will address this unit with the 18th overall pick on Thursday evening. Grey Zabel from North Dakota State is a name that has come a lot recently. Others have the ‘Hawks taking a wide receiver such as University of Arizona’s Tetaiora McMillan. The team could very well go offensive line in the first round, but it’s hardly a foregone conclusion at the moment.
During a recent interview on Seattle Sports’ Bump and Stacy, Chad Reuter of NFL.com offered this insightful perspective when it comes to the draft process. “I think a lot of fans tend to think that teams will always pick their primary need, like they’re going to the grocery store and aisle one is wide receiver, so they’re going to go through there and get a wide receiver in Round 1. But teams really do try to take the best available player within reason of a need for the team.
“The need might not even be for this upcoming season as much as the season after,” added Reuter. “That’s really the GM’s job is to look two to three years down the road, even though they’re fighting for their job every year.”
Keep in mind that according to Pro Football Focus, only the New England Patriots’ offensive front earned a lower grade than the Seahawks’ front in 2024. It’s also important to note that Schneider has a pair of picks in both the second and third rounds, and five more choices on Day 3. All told, when it comes to that first-round selection, it won’t be a shock if the organization opts for a player that doesn’t fill the club’s current biggest need.
