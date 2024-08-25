Five Steelers Who Impressive in Preseason Finale
PITTSBURGH -- After taking a loss at the hands of the Detroit Lions in the preseason finale on Saturday, the Pittsburgh Steelers will now turn their attention towards finalizing their 53-man roster before Tuesday's deadline.
Despite the Steelers' defeat, a number of players impressed and either clinched their spot, made a case for increased playing time or put themselves on the radar as the regular season approaches.
Nick Herbig, EDGE
Nick Herbig played just nine snaps against Detroit, but he made the most out of his time on the field.
According to Pro Football Focus, the 22-year-old tallied two sacks and a hurry in six pass-rushing reps, which was good for a 50% pressure rate. Herbig forced Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker to fumble on one of those plays as well, which the Steelers recovered and turned into a touchdown on the offensive end.
Herbig was a force to be reckoned with in Pittsburgh's preseason contest against the Buffalo Bills as well, recording two sacks across nine pass-rushing snaps.
The Wisconsin product appeared in all 17 games as a rookie for the Steelers in 2023, and he should see his role heightened alongside T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith out on the edge this year.
Julius Welschof, EDGE
Continuing the pass-rushing theme, Julius Welschof was all over the field on Saturday afternoon.
The 27-year-old played over 40 snaps in each of Pittsburgh's first two preseason games against the Houston Texans and Buffalo, finishing with a sack and two assisted tackles.
Welschof saved his best for last, however, tying Herbig for the team lead with two sacks against Detroit in a last-ditch effort to impress the Steelers' brass ahead of Tuesday's roster cutdown.
He's facing an uphill battle to grab one of the team's final spots, especially considering he suffered a knee injury, but the German-born edge rusher put himself on the map and earned a longer look at the NFL level via the International Player Pathway Program.
Cordarrelle Patterson, HB/KR
Cordarrelle Patterson will likely make most of his impact as a kick returner for Pittsburgh this season, but he provided some juice at running back against the Lions.
Playing with Russell Wilson and the rest of the first-team offense, Patterson got the Steelers on the board with a 31-yard touchdown run during the first series of the day. Though he only received three touches, that play was enough for him to lead the team in rushing by a healthy margin.
The 33-year-old spent each of the past three seasons playing under Arthur Smith with the Atlanta Falcons, where he collected over 2,200 yards and 20 touchdowns from scrimmage. Considering his status as one of the best return men in NFL history, Patterson feels like a mortal lock to stick around with the Steelers beyond this week as a useful weapon in multiple facets of the game.
Dez Fitzpatrick, WR
Dez Fitzpatrick entered the final week of the preseason in a battle for one of Pittsburgh's final wide receiver jobs, and he may have done just enough to separate himself from the pack in that regard against the Lions.
Entering the game with a combined 66 receiving yards against the Texans and Bills, he nearly matched that total with a team-leading 64 yards and two receptions on Saturday, a majority of which came on a 59-yard grab in the third quarter.
Fitzpatrick, a fourth-round pick out of Louisville in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans, played 23 special teams snaps in the Steelers' first two preseason contests and returned three punts for the team last season. His experience in that area, coupled with his ability as a receiver, could entice Pittsburgh to keep him within the fold this season.
Mark Robinson, LB
Mark Robinson further showcased his value to the Steelers with eight total tackles vs. Detroit, tying him with Zyon Gilbert for the team lead.
Robinson played in all 17 games last season, recording 302 snaps on special teams and 150 on defense along the way. A seventh-round pick out of Ole Miss in 2022, he has become a do-it-all piece for Pittsburgh who can wear many hats and provide much-needed depth in numerous areas.
