Steelers Starters Shine Despite Loss to Lions
PITTSBURGH -- Typically, the final preseason game of the year is used by teams as a litmus test to help round out the bottom of the roster while their starters and regulars rest in an effort to avoid any injuries ahead of the regular season. The Pittsburgh Steelers deployed a different strategy, however, in their bout with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Saturday.
With the quarterback competition still ongoing, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were given one final opportunity to make their case for the Steelers' starting job. Both signal callers rose to the occasion by orchestrating back-to-back touchdown drives to open Pittsburgh's 24-17 loss while the defense had some ups and downs against Detroit's second- and third-team offense.
Wilson played just one series, though he may have pushed himself past Fields for good with his performance. With starting possession at their own 40-yard line, the Steelers needed just five plays to get the ball into the end zone.
Wilson went a perfect 2-for-2 for 26 yards, which included hitting George Pickens on a 32-yard strike after the receiver lost six yards on a screen play earlier in the drve. Cordarrelle Patterson finished the job with an impressive 31-yard rushing score that put Pittsburgh up 7-0.
The Steelers' defense made life difficult for Hendon Hooker and the Lions' offense during their first handful of possessions. Nick Herbig, Keeanu Benton and Demarvin Leal combined for three sacks on Detroit's first series, one of which caused a fumble that Pittsburgh recovered at the Lions' 35-yard line.
Fields and the Steelers took advantage of their favorable field position by composing a six-play touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 22-yard MyCole Pruitt reception, which set up La'Michal Perine for the score.
Detroit was forced to punt on each of its following three drives while Fields remained in the game for two additional series. The Steelers did not score on either trip down the field while the young quarterback finished 3-of-4 for 40 yards to go with four rushing yards.
The only blemish on Fields' record was an instance of miscommunication with rookie center Zach Frazier, which led to a third-down fumble and subsequent punt on a faulty snap in Pittsburgh's own territory.
Hooker eventually settled into a groove and spearheaded two-consecutive touchdown drives at the end of the first half, which tied the game at 14-14 going into halftime. The former third-round pick recorded 114 yards on 20 attempts through the air to go with 93 rushing yards.
Jermar Jefferson put the Lions up 21-17 on a seven-yard rushing touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter before the team extended it to 24-17 on a field goal with five minutes left in the contest, which is where the final score would hold.
Kyle Allen posted a solid 68 yards on five attempts in relief of Fields while John Rhys Plumlee went 3-for-4 for 32 yards. Dez Fitzpatrick led the Steelers with 64 receiving yards while 27-year-old undrafted rookie edge rusher Julius Welschof also shined with two sacks.
All eyes now turn to an official declaration from the Steelers on who will open the season as their starting quarterback, though it's all but certain Wilson will get the nod.
Pittsburgh is also required to cut its roster down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 27, so it's shaping up to be a busy next couple of days for the organization.
