Steelers Suffer Three Injuries in Preseason Finale
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finished their preseason schedule with an away loss to the Detroit Lions, losing 24-17. However, the bigger loss was injuries to three players, as cornerback Cory Trice, linebacker Julius Welschof and rookie defensive back Ryan Watts all left the game with injuries.
Trice suffered a groin injury during the game, sidelining him after what had been quite a successful preseason. In his first two preseason games, Trice allowed just 4 yards and had a tackle for a loss.
Trice is no stranger to on the field injuries, as he missed all of the his rookie campaign rehabbing an ACL he tore during the 2023 preseason. After being selected in the 7th round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Trice is looking to make his first appearance in an NFL game this season.
Welschof, who joined the Steelers via the NFL's International Player Pathway program, exited the game with an apparent knee injury. Before sustaining the injury, he recorded two sacks, bringing his preseason total to three. Welschof also ended his collegiate career injured, suffering a shoulder injury four weeks into the 2023 season with the University of Charlotte 49ers.
Watts, the Steelers' most recent sixth-round pick, suffered an injury with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter and was able to walk off the field under his own power. Following the game, head coach Mike Tomlin described the injury as a "stinger."
This continues a preseason filled with injuries both within the Steelers organization and across the league. Center Nate Herbig suffered a season ending rotator cuff injury on August 18th, while Joey Porter Jr. and Russell Wilson were both sidelined with minor injuries throughout training camp.
The Steelers will look to have a fully healthy roster when they take on the Atlanta Falcons on September 9th at Mercedes Benz Stadium.
