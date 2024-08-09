Five Steelers to Watch in Preseason Opener
PITTSBURGH -- Football is finally back for the Pittsburgh Steelers as they kick off their preseason schedule against the Houston Texans. The team will be without several key veterans like Russell Wilson, T.J. Watt, and Cam Heyward, but there are plenty of exciting players to look out for. Here are five players to watch as the Steelers take on the Texans.
DeMarvin Leal, DT
This is a huge year for Leal. The 24 year old is entering his third season in the NFL and is still trying to earn a role with the Steelers. The team is trying him at outside linebacker and defensive end to see if that unlocks something in the team's 2022 third-round pick. He figures to get a large number of snaps against the Texans and needs a solid showing.
Van Jefferson, WR
Brought in to provide a veteran presence, Van Jefferson is vying for the number two wide receiver spot. He's been solid in training camp, but he's putting in the work consistently. Connecting for some receptions with Justin Fields or the next player to watch will go a long way in his pursuit of the WR2 spot.
Kyle Allen, QB
The Steelers' quarterback competition is between Justin Fields and Russell Wilson, but Kyle Allen is an overlooked piece of this puzzle. The veteran QB is a valuable depth piece and injury insurance for the team. With Russ ruled out for this game, Allen should play a bulk of the snaps along with rookie John Rhys Plumlee, and it will give Steelers' fans their first chance to see how deep the QB room is in Pittsburgh.
Payton Wilson, LB
Everyone is chatting about Payton Wilson and his potential impacts for the Steelers. The team's third-round pick this past draft is expected to be a contributor on the team's defense as a rookie. Starter Patrick Queen is one of the veterans set to watch this game, which means Wilson will have ample opportunity to show where his game is at.
Beanie Bishop, CB
Another rookie playing his way into a role on this team, Beanie Bishop is competing for the slot cornerback position and has a chance to take it. Currently listed as the top slot cornerback on the team's depth chart, he's far from locked in to that. This is his first NFL game action, and as impressive as he's been in training camp he needs to show it against the Texans.
