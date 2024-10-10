Steelers Defender Makes Epic Recruiting Pitch for Davante Adams
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in on Davante Adams, trying to make a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders work before the deadline. While chances are Adams doesn't make his way back to Pittsburgh with the team after their Week 6 battle in Vegas, there's certainly a chance he's wearing black and gold this season.
Steelers running back Cordarrelle Patterson has already started the recruiting trail, trying to get Adams to Pittsburgh this season. Now, safety DeShon Elliott is making his recruiting pitch as well - and it's a good one.
Speaking on the Sick Pod, Elliott said he'd love for Adams to be a Steeler, and it willing to make a financial move in order to get him here.
"If we need to sell my G-Wagon, we can sell it," Elliott said.
Elliott said he's gone around the building and has "started the campaign" to get Adams to Pittcburgh. Players are hoping it happens, and the Steelers are reportedly in on trying to make a deal happen.
"Davante, if you're out there brother, come be a Steeler," Elliott added.
The Steelers are believed to be one of four teams still in on Adams, competing with the New York Jets, New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills. Following a coach firing in New York, Derek Carr's injury in New Orleans and the Bills also on a losing skid, the door appears to be wide open for Pittsburgh to make the wide receiver move they've been trying to make all year.
