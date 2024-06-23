Potential Steelers QB for 2025 Emerges
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hope their quarterback situation sorts out in 2024. The team is tabbing Russell Wilson as the starter, and if he struggles Justin Fields will be waiting on the sidelines. Between the two players, there should be some success.
But what if both struggle? Will the Steelers find themselves in a similar situation again next offseason? According to some analysts, there are more intriguing options available in 2025.
ESPN Analyst Jeremy Fowler appeared on the television program, This Is Football, to discuss the quarterback situation around the league. One player he connected the Steelers to is Dallas Cowboy's QB, Dak Prescott.
Prescott is in the final season of his current contract and is seeking a mega-deal for his extension. The QB market is booming, and he could be the next one to make $50 million per season. With all of the uncertainty in Dallas, Fowler pitched an idea that Cowboys fans would hate: Dak to the Steelers.
“Yeah, I’m thinking of Pittsburgh, right," Fowler said. "Like, Russell Wilson, he may play great, but he’s on a one-year, $1 million minimum deal, right? And Justin Fields doesn’t have his fifth-year option picked up. Maybe he’s [Dak Prescott] a long-term answer."
Prescott would be a huge addition to the Steelers. At age 30, he remains a top-10 QB in the league. In eight seasons in the NFL, he has six 3,000+ passing yards and seven seasons with 22 or more touchdown passes. He has a career completion percentage of 67% so he can beat you in the air and is a threat to escape the pocket and take off. In many ways, he's a few years younger version of current Steelers starter Russell Wilson.
The 2024 season has to play out before the Steelers make any decisions for their future. If Wilson discovers the fountain of youth in Pittsburgh or if Fields establishes himself as a bonafide starter in the NFL, Prescott won't be on the team's radar in 2025. If the plan for this year fails, however, a player like Dak Prescott could be who the Steelers target to run their offense.
