49ers GM Gets Brutally Honest About Brandon Aiyuk, Steelers Saga
PITTSBURGH -- While the Pittsburgh Steelers are holding out hope that they can acquire Brandon Aiyuk, it appears that the San Francisco 49ers are putting their best foot forward to ensure they won't have to deal him away.
John Lynch, the Niners' general manager, described the negotiation process with Aiyuk as laborious during an interview with San Francisco-based radio station KNBR, though he made it clear that he's cautiously optimistic the two sides will agree on an extension.
"It's been a long, arduous, hard process, a hard journey," Lynch said. "We started this early and for whatever reason haven't been able to get it across the finish line. That's been frustrating, but the communication still has been really good both with Brandon and his agent, and we're trying to figure out solutions. You know I'm always hopeful. I'm an optimistic person in nature, and I'm always hopeful that we'll get there and get there soon."
Aiyuk began this current process by skipping organized team activities (OTAs) in May, though that was more of a formality given the fact that he was entering a contract year while playing on the fifth-year option. After seeing a number of top players at his position sign sizable extensions across the league this offseason, the 26-year-old star wide receiver requested a trade shortly before training camp was set to begin in July due to the slow nature of talks with the team.
Lynch insisted that there is no tension with Aiyuk, however, stating that heated negotiations are simply the name of the game and that the two parties hold mutual respect for one another.
"No, there's not bad blood," Lynch said. "Negotiations can get heated; I think it's his first time going through that, but no bad blood. I mean people that are here see Brandon out here, there's a lot of love and respect for the relationship we've had and continue to have and hopefully will have into the future."
After Aiyuk reportedly declined deals that would have sent him to the New England Patriots and Cleveland Browns earlier this month, the Steelers and Niners agreed in principle on a trade this week that would send him to Pittsburgh. Now, all parties involved are waiting on a final decision to be made before moving forward.
San Francisco is no stranger to these types of situations. Deebo Samuel requested a trade in April of 2022 before inking an extension with the team that summer. Nick Bosa held out of camp last offseason ahead of signing a record-breaking $170 million deal, and Trent Williams is currently away from the team as he tries to net a new contract of his own.
While the Steelers have reason to believe that the third time is the charm and they can finish what the Patriots and Browns couldn't, the Niners have a track record of retaining their star players despite dealing with contract disputes. This saga finally appears to be reaching its conclusion no matter what way it swings, which should make for an interesting end to the offseason.
