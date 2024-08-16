Steelers Get Return Timeline for Roman Wilson
PITTSBURGH -- As the Pittsburgh Steelers await a resolution regarding their pursuit of Brandon Aiyuk, it appears that a member of their wide receiver room will return from an injury sooner rather than later.
Steelers Insider Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette joined the Steve Jones Show on Thursday and discussed Roman Wilson's recovery from a sprained ankle, stating that he expects the rookie to play in the team's final preseason game on August 24 against the Detroit Lions as he gets back up to speed.
"He hurt his ankle, nothing serious, but he'll probably be back for the last preseason game," Dulac said. "He hasn't had the chance to play yet."
Wilson suffered the injury during Pittsburgh's first padded practice of training camp on July 30. His ankle was rolled up on during an end-around play, causing him to leave the field under his own power before eventually riding a cart back to the team's facility for further examination.
Wilson initially wore both a boot and ankle brace after the incident occurred, though he has now shed both and has appeared at every practice since despite not participating.
Dulac added that the Steelers are impressed by what they have seen from Wilson thus far, comparing him to a franchise legend.
"They really like him," Dulac said. "He's a Hines Ward-type player. He loves contact, he's not afraid to block, he makes contested catches."
Wilson was a third-round pick of the Steelers in the 2023 NFL Draft at pick No. 84 overall. He spent four seasons at the University of Michigan, where he tallied 1,707 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns on 107 catches while helping the Wolverines win the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.
Wilson, who stands at 5-foot-10, is a prototypical slot receiver that profiles as a route-running savant with strong hands and above-average athleticism. Calvin Austin III is currently in line for more snaps out of the slot, though Wilson should still see his fair share of playing time within a position group that also currently includes George Pickens, Van Jefferson and Quez Watkins on the outside.
