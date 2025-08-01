49ers Sign Former Steelers Speedy WR
PITTSBURGH -- A former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers has a new NFL home for the 2025 season. Andy Isabella was brought in for a workout with the San Francisco 49ers, and after a successful session, the organization signed him to a one-year deal.
Isabella spent a brief stint with the Steelers during training camp last season. He signed with the organization after rookie wide receiver Roman Wilson suffered an injury that cost him the entirety of his first campaign in the NFL. He signed in October of 2024, but never appeared in an NFL game with the team and was released shortly after signing his contract.
He was first drafted into the NFL by the Arizona Cardinals in the second-round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first three seasons with the Cardinals, putting up his best production during his second NFL campaign. During the 2020 season, he caught 21 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns.
Things began to freefall for Isabella after his second season. During his third year, he appeared in just eight games and hauled in a single reception for 13 yards.
He split the next season between the Cardinals and the Baltimore Ravens. Between the two organizations, he caught two passes for 21 yards.
He spent the 2023 season with the Buffalo Bills organization and practice squad. He was elevated for two NFL games, but failed to make any receptions. In his career, he's played in a total of 43 games with 33 receptions, 447 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Now, Isabella has the chance to carve out a role in San Francisco. The speedy pass-catcher can take advantage of the injury to 49ers starter Ricky Pearsall and the unending drama surrounding Jajuan Jennings; he could find himself on the 53-man roster. He'll have to use his quickness and agility to get open and make contested catches to earn a spot, but the opportunity is in front of him.
