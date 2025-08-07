Steelers All-Pro Kicker Wants New Contract
The Pittsburgh Steelers have another contract dispute with one of their longest-tenured veterans on their hands.
On the same day that Adam Schefter reported that defensive lineman Cameron Heyward was seeking a restructured contract from the Steelers, the ESPN insider also revealed that another one of the team's first-team All-Pro players from a season ago in kicker Chris Boswell is looking for a new deal.
"In addition to Cam Heyward, All-Pro kicker Chris Boswell privately has been seeking a new contract from the Steelers, per source," Schefter wrote on X. "Despite being voted first team All-Pro, Boswell was the AFC North’s lowest-paid kicker last season. Three years ago Boswell signed a contract that tied him with Justin Tucker as the NFL’s highest-paid kicker; but that market also has been reset the past two years."
Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Boswell will not participate in the team's preseason opener on Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, though that likely has little to do with his contract situation considering Pittsburgh won't be playing a vast majority of its starters.
Schefter had stated that Heyward and the Steelers had made little progress in their talks on a reworked contract, though it's unknown where negotiations stand between the organization and Boswell at this point in time.
Like Schefter noted, Boswell was the lowest-paid kicker in the AFC North last season behind Justin Tucker, Evan McPherson and Dustin Hopkins.
Boswell's deal will run out following the 2026 campaign, meaning he has two seasons left with the Steelers. His deal, which is worth $20 million, ranks eighth in total value among all players at the position and 11th in average annual value at $5 million.
A two-time Pro Bowler, Boswell trails only behind Heyward in terms of the longest-tenured players on Pittsburgh's roster. He signed with the team in October 2015 after brief stints with the Houston Texans and New York Giants, neither of whom he played a regular season game for.
Boswell led the league in made field goals with 41 in 2024 and has scored the second-most points in franchise history (1,127) behind fellow kicker Gary Anderson (1,343).
