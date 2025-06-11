Aaron Rodgers Answers Steelers Fans Biggest Question
PITTSBURGH -- Aaron Rodgers has arrived as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. After months of waiting for an answer, the Steelers finally got their quarterback, but it comes with some unease from the fanbase.
No one knows if they can believe if Rodgers is all-in on the Steelers. He visited the team over two months before signing, had everyone wondering if he was going to go to a team like the Minnesota Vikings or retire instead, and wouldn't say whether or not the Steelers were his favorite.
Throughout the entire offseason, everyone has had the same question - why? Why did it take Aaron Rodgers so long to choose the Steelers?
Well, he's now shared that answer.
"I was dealing with a lot of things in my personal life and some things improved a little bit where I felt like I could fully be all in here with the guys," Rodgers said.
Rodgers made it known that there were other teams communicating with him, but throughout the process, he's had the Steelers as his top landing spot.
"I think it starts with Mike Tomlin," Rodgers said. "I’ve been a fan of his for a long time. There’s a few iconic franchises in the NFL. I played for one of them for 18 years. This is another one of those. There’s something special about — obviously this area, so many great quarterbacks are from Pittsburgh. I feel like Pittsburgh has been a part of my career from the beginning, playing for Mike McCarthy for 13 years."
Now, he's in Pittsburgh, beginning his run as the team's next starting quarterback.
The decision wasn't a quick one, but one Rodgers feels great about. One he says came from "the soul."
"A lot of decisions that I’ve made over my career and in life from strictly the ego, even if they turn out well, are always unfulfilling. But the decisions made from the soul are usually pretty fulfilling. This is a decision that was best for my soul," Rodgers said. "...I just want to have fun here. I want to enjoy the game. The game has given me a ton. It’s hard to think of anything in my life that’s positive, that wasn’t impacted by, directly or indirectly, my playing this game. I just want to give back to the game, enjoy it, pass on my knowledge to my teammates, and try to find ways to help lead the team."
