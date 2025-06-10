Steelers' Aaron Rodgers Makes Major Life Announcement
During his first media availability as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Aaron Rodgers made a major personal announcement.
He fielded a question about the nature of the ring he was wearing, which led to him sharing that he got married several months ago.
There was some recent speculation that he had tied the knot, which largely stemmed from a picture the Steelers' official Twitter account put out when he signed his one-year deal over the weekend.
Rodgers hinted that he was in a serious relationship during an April 17 appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
"I'm in a different phase of my life," he said. "I'm 41 years old, I'm in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention. I have personal commitments I made not knowing what my future was going to look like after last year, that are important to me."
The four-time MVP's contract with the Steelers is worth a base value of $13.65 million, $10 million of which is guaranteed, though there are incentives included that could earn him an additional $5.85 million. Most of those milestones are tied to Pittsburgh's playoff success, as Rodgers would make $500,000 for a playoff berth, $600,000 for a Wild Card round victory, $750,000 for a win in the Divisional Round, $1 million if the team wins the AFC Championship Game and $1.5 million if they take home the Lombardi Trophy at Super Bowl LX. He'd also make an extra $1.5 million if he were to win another MVP Award.
Though it took nearly three months for Rodgers to join the Steelers despite the fact that they profiled as perhaps his only potential landing spot for quite some time, the only thing that matters for both parties is that he's finally in the building.
