District Attorney Dismisses Charges Against Former Steelers Defender
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs is eligible to sign with any NFL team following the dismissal of dog cruelty charges that he was faced with throughout last season. According to a statement released by his lawyer, Greg Gambril, the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office has dismissed the remaining charges against Buggs.
"The cruelty to dogs charges filed agianst Isaiah Buggs in May 2024 were dismissed with prejudice in motion of the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office," Gambril wrote in the statement. "In its Motion to Dismiss the dog cruelty charges, the State noted that it was presented with evidence from defense attorney Greg Gambril that exonerated Mr. Buggs. This follows last month's reduction of domestic violence and buglary charges against Mr. Buggs from June 2024that was part of a plea agreement, whereby Mr. Buggs pled guilty to misdemeanor criminal trespass - a charge that more accurately reflects the nature of that incident."
"We are grateful to the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office for its careful review of the facts and evidence and for working toward a fair and just outcome," Buggs said in a statement. "I am focused on moving forward and continuing my football career."
According to the initial reports of allegations toward Buggs, the former defensive tackle left two dogs on the back porch of an abandoned house. They also found a pittbull on a screened-in porch with no food or water, surrounded by feces. They also found a Rottweiler mix in a metal cage with no food or water.
Buggs was the Steelers' sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and spent three years in Pittsburgh, playing 29 games. He then spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. He won Super Bowl LVIII with Kansas City.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!