Former Disgruntled Steelers WR Finds New Team
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been more or less a revolving door of wide receivers for the past couple seasons, with a mixed bag of successes, missed opportunities and many receivers getting lost in the mix.
Once receiver that fits into the last category is Jacob Copeland, who spent a total of five months across two different stints with the team in both 2023 and 2024. Now, Copeland has turned a new corner and has signed a deal in the Canadian Football League. For the 2025 season, Copeland is expected to join the Edmonton Elks of the West Division of the CFL.
Copeland spent time with four NFL teams and one XFL team in the Tennessee Titans, Minnesota Vikings, Steelers, Kansas City Chiefs as well as the DC Defenders. Copeland went to both Florida and Maryland in college before signing with the Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.
Copeland is perhaps best known for his exit from the Steelers. Upon his release from his second stint with the team, Copeland let his opinions be heard on social media in regards to how he felt about the Steelers organization.
“Didn’t get a chance to showcase (in the) preseason. No opportunity,” Copeland said on X.
Copeland has yet to play a regular seasons nap in the NFL, and spent few snaps with the Steelers in the preseason. In the preseason, Copeland played thirteen snaps across two games before his release.
Copeland will join another former Steeler in Kalon Barnes on the Elks, as Barnes has signed on with the team for the coming season. Barnes is a defensive back and was a member of the Steelers practice squad in 2023, overlapping with Copeland for a couple weeks.
