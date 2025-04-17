Former GM Likes Steelers, Bears Draft Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ fascination with Shedeur Sanders is one of the most consequential storylines heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. The organization is still in need of a starting quarterback for this year and beyond and their interest in Sanders has only increased in the past few weeks.
As the Steelers finalize their draft boards and needs, the question of where Sanders will be drafted remains unanswered. The New York Giants arranged a private workout with the QB prospect. The Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have needs at the position as well, making Sanders a fit with both organizations. With the draft looming, the likelihood of him falling to the Steelers at 21 decreases.
Which is why former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum suggested the Steelers trade into the top-10 of this year’s draft to secure Sanders. Speaking with WTAE’s Andrew Stockey, he discussed his ideal plan for the team, which involves Aaron Rodgers signing and the team acquiring the 10th overall pick from the Chicago Bears to draft Sanders.
"A trade to me was Pittsburgh coming up from 21 to the Bears at 10 if Shedeur Sanders is still there," he said. "Get Shedeur into your program. Try to go as far as you can with Aaron Rodgers this year and know you have his successor already in your program."
The Steelers and Bears have recent trade history, which makes the suggestion plausible. The franchises have made two deals since 2022, most notably the one that sent wide receiver Chase Claypool to Chicago for a second-round draft pick that turned into Joey Porter Jr. Last year, the Steelers acquired QB Justin Fields from the Bears for a late-round pick.
This all comes down to how much the Steelers covet Sanders. If the organization views him as the solution at QB for the future, then trading up for him is worth it. But if the organization views him as a wild card they are taking a risk on, there is no need to surrender further assets to move up in the draft. It’s a fair suggestion from Tannenbaum, but it may not be in the Steelers’ best interest to make this trade.
