Former Steelers CB Calls Out Jalen Ramsey
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new No. 1 cornerback named Jalen Ramsey, who many within the organization believe is one day headed to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This season, he's going to be their top corner playing both inside and outside, and a former player is making it known he thinks that it'll end poorly for Pittsburgh.
Head coach Mike Tomlin recently shared the news that Ramsey will be the player trailing top wide receivers that the Steelers play this season.
"Not a whole lot of conversations," Tomlin said. "Jalen's gonna get it. Some people may hate it, and I love that competitive spirit in the collective, but I think it's already been decided."
Well, former Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson doesn't think it goes as expected. Replying to the quote on Instagram, Nelson urged fans to "take the over" on whoever Ramsey covers in a game this season.
"Easy money take the over on whatever WR he guard lets gooooo," Nelson wrote on his Instagram story. Nelson
Nelson, 32, spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, playing opposite of Joe Haden and alongside Mike Hilton as the Steelers' starter. He played and started 30 games with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 17 pass deflections. He was released after the 2020 NFL season as the Steelers looked to go in a different direction at cornerback.
Since then, he's shared his displeasure for the team, calling them out on multiple occasions.
"A good laugh at is like. Ever since I left, they ain’t found a corner yet. They’re still searching. High and low, they’re searching for mother******s," Nelson said on the Corner Suite Podcast last year.
Ramsey is embracing the challenge for the Steelers, letting it be known that he's ready for all wide receivers he'll face this season. Within the division alone, he's looking at names like Ja'Marr Chase, Jerry Jeudy and Zay Flowers this season.
“They know who is going first,” Ramsey said. “...With Joe, he was like. ’Jay, I need that.’ But I’m like, ‘After me, though. You are going to get action after me.’ All three of us, we sat down with Mike T and he even butted in to say, ‘Hey, Jay is gonna be the guy right now.’”
