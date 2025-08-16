Dez Bryant Sends Message to Steelers WR DK Metcalf
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' wide receiving depth has become the biggest point of debate ahead of their regular season schedule. With injuries keeping Calvin Austin III off the field and second-year pass-catcher Roman Wilson still pushing through the growing pains of being a young NFL player, there is a clear lack of a second option behind superstar wideout DK Metcalf.
That leaves Metcalf and the Steelers in an interesting situation. While the passing game might not be spread out, the potential for Metcalf to have a phenomenal statistical season is sky high.
Former NFL WR Dez Bryant thinks that Metcalf can reach a new level, and he wants to help him get there. Bryan recently shared his thoughts on the Steelers' number one target, saying that he'd love to work with him to help unlock that next step.
"I want to work with DK Metcalf," he wrote via his X account. "He has another level to him that I want to see him unlock."
Bryant enjoyed a successful decade in the NFL, but he's best known for his time as a premier pass catcher for the Dallas Cowboys. After the Cowboys selected him with the 24th overall selection of the 2010 NFL Draft, he immediately became a focal point of their offense. During his time in Dallas, he hauled in at least 30 receptions per season, including three Pro Bowl campaigns and one first-team All-Pro year.
Between 2012 and 2014, he put together the best stretch of his career. He made at least 88 receptions per season and exceeded 1,200 yards receiving three consecutive times. Over his entire NFL career, he compiled 537 receptions for 7,506 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns.
Metcalf has been one of the most productive receivers in his own right since entering the NFL. In his first six seasons in the league, all spent with the Seattle Seahawks, the lowest single-season reception total he posted was 58 with 900 receiving yards as a rookie. In the five years since, he's secured at least 66 receptions, including a career best 90 receptions during the 2022 campaign.
The 2021 season was the year Metcalf found paydirt most often. Despite having less than 1,000 yards receiving that year, he hauled in 12 touchdown catches. Over his entire NFL career, he has compiled 438 receptions for 6,324 receiving yards and 48 touchdowns.
Now with the Steelers, he expects to reach Pro Bowl and All-Pro status as Aaron Rodgers' preferred target. He has the chance to be a superstar pass-catcher in Pittsburgh this season, and Dez Bryant thinks he can help him reach that goal.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!