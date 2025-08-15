Steelers Center Shares Major Life Announcement
The Pittsburgh Steelers' starting center has made a major life announcement.
Zach Frazier and his wife, Stephanie, have welcomed their son, Bo, into the world, with the Steelers sharing a picture of the second-year offensive lineman at home with his first child on X.
Frazier, a native of Fairmont, West Virginia, stayed close to home and spent his entire collegiate career at West Virginia University, signing with the program as a member of its 2020 recruiting class.
He got playing time right off the bat, starting the first game of his true freshman season. Frazier went on to start nine of 10 games at left guard in 2020 and did not allow a sack while being named to the ESPN True Freshman All-American Team, 247Sports True Freshman All-American First Team and Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.
Frazier started every contest in 2021 at center and was named a Second Team All-American by both AFCA and Walter Camp while allowing only three sacks. The following season in 2022, he started all 12 of the Mountaineers' games at center and earned All-Big 12 Conference First Team honors from Phil Steele and the conference's coaches.
A three-time team captain, Frazier capped off his time at West Virginia by taking home All-American First Team honors from Action Network and not allowing a sack while starting all 12 games he suited up for.
He didn't have to go far once he reached the professional ranks, as the Steelers filled their need at center by selecting him with the No. 51 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
Frazier wasn't initially slated to start as a rookie, but a season-ending rotator cuff injury to Nate Herbig thrust him into that role at the beginning of the regular season.
He never looked back, starting 15 games throughout the 2024 campaign while earning a 76.8 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked sixth among 64 centers, and being named to the Pro Football Writers of America's All-Rookie Team.
Frazier is perhaps the Steelers' top offensive linemen in just his second season, and now he'll get to work with Aaron Rodgers as the team heads into the 2025 campaign.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!