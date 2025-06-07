Aaron Rodgers Has At Least One Fan on Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- Now that Aaron Rodgers has officially joined the Pittsburgh Steelers, the next couple weeks will be full of hot takes, media questions and quotes in regards to Rodgers joining the team.
Radio shows have already begun fierce debates about Rodgers and his spot on the team, and that will only continue to ramp up the closer we get to training camp and the season itself.
That being said, there is one former teammate of Rodgers who joined the Steelers earlier in free agency who already had many positive things to say in regards to him well before the deal was finalized.
Former New York Jets defensive back Brandin Echols signed with the Steelers towards the beginning of the free agent period, and due to Rodgers being rumored to join the Steelers, he was asked during his first press conference about his former teammate.
“It was cool, man,” Echols said. “I couldn’t really feel him out. But after a while, we kind of gravitated towards each other.”
“In practice, he started trying to attack me. But it was for the betterment of me. And I will say having him around, it did make me a better football player.” Echols said.
He then also spoke on the antics that Rodgers has begun to be known for, but seemed to keep it in the positives
“He started, pushing his way towards it and making jokes, poking [fun] at me and stuff. Then, after a while, we just started talking. I used to have a little hairdo thing that I used to do. He would look at me like, ‘Oh, if his hair is on the right side, he’s mad. If it’s on the left side, he’s happy. If it’s in the middle, you don’t know what you might get.’” Echols said.
Now Echols and Rodgers will be teammates once again, but this time in the black and gold.
