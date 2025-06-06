Steelers 'Expected' to Trade for Former Aaron Rodgers WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their quarterback, signing Aaron Rodgers to a one-year deal after three months of waiting for a decision. Now, they're off to the races, with most of their team in place and their biggest looming question answered.
With the signing, the Steelers are now focused on extending T.J. Watt and finding a wide receiver option to replace George Pickens. Pittsburgh has been making phone calls, testing the market for names like Chris Olave, Trey Palmer and even Miami Dolphins tight end Jonnu Smith.
One NFL insider sees a different outcome, though. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio predicted on the PFT Youtube channel that the Steelers would end up with New York Jets wide receiver Allen Lazard before training camp.
"Put me down for this," Florio said. "I fully expect, sooner than later, and no later than training camp, the Steelers will trade for Jets’ receiver Allen Lazard. Been waiting for that to happen… They’ve been waiting to know what Rodgers is going to do. And Lazard, I think, is the perfect complement… The question becomes, what do the Jets want?"
Lazard and Rodgers played together in New York and in Green Bay. The 29-year-old has 229 receptions for 3,077 yards and 27 touchdowns throughout his career. Last season with the Jets and with Rodgers as his quarterback, he played in 12 games, including 10 starts, and caught 37 passes for 530 yards six touchdowns
The Steelers brought in Gabe Davis for a free agent visit but let the 26 year old wideout leave without a contract. Whether or not they remain interested is unknown, but it's never a good sign with a big-name free agent leaves a visit without a deal.
So, the Steelers will continue to look, but if you ask Florio, he knows who the team's next wide receiver is going to be.
