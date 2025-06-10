Steelers Superstar Skips Mandatory Minicamp
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving on quickly from one dramatic contract negotiation to the next this offseason. After the organization finalized an incentive-filled, one-year deal with Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers had just a few days before their next negotiation took a stunning turn.
As the Steelers opened up their mandatory team minicamp, there is one noticeable absence. According to reports first broken by insiders Adam Schefter and Dianna Rossini, star edge rusher T.J. Watt is not in attendance.
“Steelers standout edge rusher T.J. Watt, also seeking a new contract, is not attending Pittsburgh’s mandatory minicamp, per source,” Schefter shared via his X account.
The absence is a shock, but not a complete surprise for the Steelers and Watt. The former Defensive Player of the Year is seeking a new contract that matches or exceeds the one recently signed by Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett. While the negotiations press on, Watt is showing he is ready to drag this out for as long as necessary in order to sign the deal he feels he deserves.
With his absence on the first day of minicamp, Watt is subject to a fine. Schefter included the fines veterans are assessed for missing the mandatory team sessions. If Watt holds out for all three days, he will cost himself over $100k. In the long run, it’s a small fine for Watt. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $112 million deal he signed in 2021. His next deal will likely net him north of $150 million in total money, with the guaranteed portion rumored to be on par with Garrett’s $123 million.
The negotiations press on for the Steelers and Watt in the meantime. With the arrival of Aaron Rodgers, the pressure hasn’t reached a fever pitch for the Watt extension. It’s getting there, however, as both sides remain distant on a new deal.
