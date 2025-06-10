Steelers Superstar Skips Mandatory Minicamp

Players on veteran deals, including the Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson and the Steelers’ T.J. Watt who are skipping mandatory minicamp, are subject to these fines:



🏈Day 1: $17,462

🏈Day 2: $34,925

🏈Day 3: $52,381



Three days total: $104,768. https://t.co/m8KoGD1g6K pic.twitter.com/uhDE43eMwT