Aaron Rodgers Used Visit to Test Steelers?
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers finally had Aaron Rodgers in the building, looking to have the four-time NFL MVP meet some coaches and get an understanding of who is actually recruiting him during free agency.
Rodgers left without a deal, sparking plenty of commentary on the matter. But the Steelers weren't looking to negotiate while he was in the building. Instead, they wanted to use it to learn about Rodgers and for Rodgers to learn about them.
Not everyone believes that, on Rodgers side of things, it was about learning the good parts, though.
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio laid out a theory that Rodgers could be using the Steelers meeting to see if the team had any "leaks" in the building.
"The development remained tightly under wraps until Gerry Dulac of thePittsburgh Post-Gazettecaught wind of it. After he reported it, others mobilized to confirm the news — because it’s never good enough to trust someone else’s reporting, apparently," Florio wrote.
"The fact that Dulac reported it means someone from the Steelers leaked it. Which could have been a test by Rodgers to see whether the S.S. Rooney has leaks."
Florio is referencing when Rodgers called out that the New York Jets had "leaks" in the building.
According to Florio, the meeting between the two sides didn't alter anything for Rodgers. He remains undecided on where or if he wants to sign this offseason, and is no rush to do so at this time.
As for the Steelers, they may have leaks in the building, but every NFL team does. Having the biggest quarterback on the market visit during a lengthy waiting period that has turned everyone's attention to the matter wouldn't made headlines one way or another. So, if Rodgers was testing Pittsburgh, they didn't do a great job of passing.
