Steelers Have Early Under-The-Radar WR Battle
Barring a George Pickens trade, the Pittsburgh Steelers will enter the 2025 season with two unquestioned outside starters at wide receiver.
What isn't quite as clear, however, is who will earn the lion's share of the snaps from the slot.
Calvin Austin III is the inherent favorite after logging 357 reps in that role last year, per Pro Football Focus, and posting a total of 36 catches for 548 yards along with four touchdowns, but Roman Wilson figures prominently within that discussion as well.
A 2024 third-round pick who was a major contributor in Michigan's national title run as a senior, Wilson's rookie campaign was immediately derailed after sustaining a sprained ankle at the outset of training camp.
As a result, he did not appear in any of Pittsburgh's three preseason contests and was inactive for the first two weeks of the regular season while being listed with a game designation.
Wilson began practicing in full ahead of Week 3, though he didn't make his debut until Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders. In that contest, he saw the field for just five snaps and did not record a single stat.
The 23-year-old then injured his hamstring before Week 7, culminating in a trip to the reserve/injured list that effectively ended his season.
Even when healthy, Wilson never seemed to gain the trust of the coaching staff. His absence put him behind the eight-ball, and he never made up for lost time.
Wilson's sophomore campaign will present a prime opportunity to change the narrative currently surrounding him, and should he impress throughout the summer, his combination of route-running, quickness and strong hands could propel him past Austin on the depth chart.
Austin remains the top choice at the moment, however, given his production and experience during offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's first year in Pittsburgh.
His 15.2 yards per reception ranked No. 11 in the league, sandwiching him in-between Pickens and DK Metcalf. The 25-year-old has also shown more polish from a technical perspective as he's continued to develop while still possessing game-breaking speed.
Perhaps the Steelers will bring in another player who could compete with Austin and Wilson, but for now the pair make up one of the team's more intriguing position battles.
