Watch: Steelers Draft Prospect Jalen Milroe’s Massive Arm
Could the Pittsburgh Steelers target Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe in the NFL Draft next month?
Since the 6-foot-2, 217-pound super-athletic prospect snapped off a sizzling 4.37-sec. 40-yard dash at the Alabama Pro Day this week, it’s a question Steelers fans are mulling over.
Why Milroe could potentially be worthy of a Day One or early Day Two selection isn’t due only to his elite speed proven on the stopwatch. It’s a combination of those wheels alongside his arm strength and deep ball ability that rivals the best quarterbacks available next month.
That special arm strength is on display in the below footage.
According to Pro Football Focus, as stated in our scouting report, Milroe had the best passing grade beyond 40 yards in college football last season, a grade of 95.8.
Per that same report, among 56 draft-eligible quarterbacks, Milroe ranked seventh in overall grade, 12th in big-time throw percentage, and 14th in clean pocket grade. Where his number dropped is in adjusted completion rate - 39th among the 56 passers.
As an upperclassman throughout the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Milroe carried a 65-percent completion rate, combining for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns to 17 interceptions.
Should the Steelers select Milroe, he would be likely best utilized as an apprentice through a full season before battling for starting duties. This would hinge on Pittsburgh landing a quality veteran to serve as a bridge between now and 2026.
It’ll be interesting to see how high the Crimson Tide quarterback could rise upward in draft boards due to having such a phenomenal 40-yard dash time on the record.
Again, it’s about more than just pure speed when it comes to Milroe as a quarterback prospect. As the above reel shows, there’s no doubting the young passer’s arm strength.
