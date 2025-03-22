Insider: Kenny Pickett Started Steelers QB Downfall
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in the hunt for a starting quarterback for the coming season despite a very weak free agent class remaining and a relatively weak draft class anticipated for the quarterback position.
Now, they are fully in the market for Aaron Rodgers, competing with the New York Giants for the future Hall of Famer's services.
It seems at this point that the Steelers only options lie within Rodgers and former Steeler Russell Wilson, with neither being highly touted at this point in the process.
On a recent episode of the Sports Illustrated podcast Monday Morning Quarterback, Albert Breer spoke on why he believes both the Giants and Steelers have ended up in this position.
"I think Pittsburgh and the Giants are the same this way in that this is a very real time example of what happens when you strike out on a quarterback in the first round and how that can wind up reverberating for years and years." Breer said. "I think in a lot of ways this is still a fallout of striking out for the Steelers on Kenny Pickett three years ago and for the Giants on Daniel Jones six years ago. And it feels like those teams are still chasing those mistakes. Oh, and by the way, that is where Aaron Rodgers' opportunity was last time. Because they struck out, the Jets did, on Zach Wilson."
The Steelers will likely be near average due to their new rejuvenated receiving corps that now boasts both DK Metcalf and George Pickens, but the dire quarterback position they have landed in does not look like it will change any time soon. They will likely have to hold hope for a star in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a draft pick is not a sure thing by any means.
