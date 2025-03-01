Adam Schefter Predicts Steelers QB
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will need to make a decision on who they believe should lead the team at the quarterback decision as they move into the coming season. After a lackluster season where the duties switched fom Justin Fields to Russell Wilson halfway through, they now have no quarterback under contract and will likely need to tap into the free agency market for their next option.
It is possible that their options lies within one of their two quarterbacks from last season in Fields or Wilson, but they would have to sign them as a free agent regardless.
Adam Schefter, one of the top NFL analysts for ESPN, made his decision as to who he believes will be that leader for the next season. On an episode of Pardon My Take that Schefter appeared on, he expressed his belief that the quarterback for next season would be Wilson.
"Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, one of them will be back. One of them I expect to be back," Schefter said.
When Schefter was asked which one specifically, he chose Wilson. Schefter's choice does not echo much of the local media, who believe that out of the two quarterbacks from last season that Fields is the frontrunner to helm the team moving forward.
The likelihood that Wilson remains in Pittsburgh dwindled further today as it was announced that he was one of the top options for the Las Vegas Raiders job following news that free agent quarterback Matthew Stafford was re-signing with the Los Angeles Rams.
That being said, Wilson has expressed interest in remaining in Pittsburgh, posting on his social media about it earlier on in the offseason. The Steelers front office will have to decide which archetype of quarterback they want to move forward with for next season.
