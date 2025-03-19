Alabama QB Steals Show In Front of Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got a front row seat at Alabama's Pro Day as potential first-round quarterback Jalen Milroe raised himself up the NFL Draft boards. The day after the Steelers brass took him to dinner, the 22-year-old put on a show, shocking those in attendance with his athleticism and arm strength.
The night prior to Alabama's Pro Day, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, general manager Omar Khan and quarterbacks coach Tom Arth went to dinner with Milroe in Tuscaloosa. It's unknown if any other players were in attendance, as Pittsburgh typically brings a group out prior to Pro Days. Usually, it's players of high interest.
The next day, Milroe put up insane numbers. The athletic quarterback ran an unofficial 4.37 40-yard dash, as clocked by Alabama. This came after not running at the NFL Combine, leaving everyone in anticipation to what kind of numbers he was going to put up.
The Steelers have had their eyes on Milroe throughout the draft process. They met with him at the Senior Bowl and then again at the NFL Combine. Their interest in him prior to the Pro Day was within the realm of Will Howard, Tyler Shough and Quinn Ewers, but after an impressive performance, he may be moving up their, and the NFL's, board.
Milroe is an uncertain player in the NFL Draft. He's viewed as a raw product who carries incredible athleticism but in inconsistent when it comes to throwing the football. While he will be a project at the next level, his potential has many considering him a possible first-round pick.
The Steelers haven't been believed to consider a quarterback with their first-round selection, pick 21 overall, but that could be changing. With Aaron Rodgers still not signed, the team is looking at all options, and there's a stronger since now than there has ever been that they could consider a passer to open the draft.
If they do, or even if they are waiting until later in the draft, Milroe is a name to watch.
