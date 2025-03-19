Vikings Open Door for Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Deal
PITTSBURGH -- The Minnesota Vikings just closed the door on Aaron Rodgers - for now - and opened it for either the Pittsburgh Steelers or New York Giants to land the veteran quarterback.
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Vikings have turned down multiple calls about trades for 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy. The team wants to bring in a veteran to play behind him, but for now, they aren't considering Rodgers. They way Minnesota is operating, McCarthy is their starter for the 2025 season.
"The team plans to add a veteran. But they’re not pursuing Aaron Rodgers at this time. McCarthy now enters the offseason as QB1," Pelissero reports.
This opens the door wide open for both the Giants and Steelers. Rodgers has had offers on the table from both for several days now, but has been hoping to land with Minnesota. Now that they have made it known they do not want him this season, he'll either need to choose between the two teams who do, retiring, or waiting for the Vikings to potentially change their minds.
A source close to the situation told Steelers On SI that the two sides - Rodgers and the Steelers - broke their silence early in the week. It's unknown what the conversation was, but that they did communicate for the first time in what's believed to be several days.
There's also growing optimism within the Steelers building that they are going to land Rodgers. The team is being patient, but feels as if they're the best landing spot for him to win this season, which is expected to be his top priority as he enters the season at 41-years-old.
Pittsburgh has reportedly offered Rodgers a one-year deal as they look to revamp their quarterback room with either a rookie this offseason or next. For the time being, they view Rodgers as a win-now option who can help prepare the next generation behind him.
Now, they'll see if that optimism has ground to stand on.
