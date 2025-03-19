George Pickens Trade Rumors Explode After Steelers WR Shares Photo
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens raised some eyebrows with his latest Instagram story. The fourth-year wide receiver has been at the center of trade speculation all offseason, and with his latest post, many are wondering if he's hinting at possible change.
Pickens shared a simple photo to his Instagram story of him wearing a Steelers hoodie, standing next to Tom Brady. While some viewed the picture as nothing more than a photo of a young player getting to stand next to the greatest quarterback in NFL history, other are bringing up questions about what it could mean.
The questions stem from Brady being the minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, who could be in the market for a wide receiver. Head coach Pete Carrol just added his quarterback in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks for Geno Smith, and may want to pair him with a young wideout.
The post even had fans on the Raiders side believing a trade could happen.
"Oh Boy: George Pickens posted a picture of him and the legendary Tom Brady on IG
"Brady is one of the owners of the Raiders...
Is Pickens hinting at a potential change??" Dov Kleiman added to the conversation.
Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract but isn't expected to get a deal done for an extension this offseason. After the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf and signed him to a five-year, $150 million contract, it most-likely closed the door on Pickens getting a new deal this summer.
While sources told Steelers On SI early in the offseason that the Steelers were open to dealing Pickens if the right situation presented itself, it's unknown if this photo has anything to do with a potential trade.
Instead, what it could be, is Pickens taking in a moment with one of the greatest to ever play the sport he loves. A situation most players would dream of, and one he gets to display in a photo to his friends, loved ones and fans.
