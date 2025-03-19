Jaguars Sign Former Eagles, Steelers OT
PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Fred Johnson is returning to the AFC, signing a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Johnson spent the 2019 season with the Steelers after going undrafted out of Florida. He spent just one year in Pittsburgh, eventually being claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals and joining the Steelers AFC North rival.
Johnson spent three seasons in Cincinnati after being claimed, appearing in 23 games with eight starts.
He spent the next season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he played five games. Then, he was signed to the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, where he helped the team reach the Super Bowl twice, and has spent the last three seasons.
Johnson has been with the Eagles since 2022, playing in all 17 games each of the last two seasons. He started six games last year for Philadelphia, and helped the team reach the pinnacle, and win, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
He now heads to Jacksonville, where the Jaguars are trying to reshape their offensive line. With Trevor Lawrence looking to breakout and a new head coach in Liam Coen, the Jacksonville offense is hoping to take a step forward.
Now, Johnson, who is 27-years-old, will look to be part of that group and compete for playing time in Jacksonville.
