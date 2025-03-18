Steelers, Aaron Rodgers Negotiations Continue
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and Minnesota Vikings are all waiting on word from Aaron Rodgers as the 41-year-old makes his decision for the 2025 season. And after days of silence, there has finally been communication between the two sides.
According to a source close to the situation, Rodgers and the Steelers have spoken for the first time in several days. It's unknown what the conversation included or if any progress was made on an answer, but for the first time since what's believed to be last week, there has been contact between Pittsburgh and Rodgers.
The Steelers and Giants have offers on the table for Rodgers and are simply waiting for his choice. It's been reported that New York's offer is bigger than Pittsburgh's financially, as the Steelers are hoping to present a better opportunity to win as their bargaining chip.
Pittsburgh is looking to sign a quarterback to a reasonable deal - one that works fairly for both sides. They are not willing to hinder the rest of their roster, or the future of their franchise, to sign any quarterback, let alone one that is 41 years old.
The Minnesota Vikings are also in the race and reported to be Rodgers' preferred landing spot. As they navigate their decision on a starting quarterback this season, choosing to either ride with J.J. McCarthy or wait another year for their former first-round pick to start, Rodgers is seemingly waiting on them - much like Pittsburgh is waiting on Rodgers.
It remains a mystery when the Rodgers saga comes to an end. Despite communication between Rodgers and the Steelers, a deal is not imminent, and it does not indicate an answer on the horizon. Some have speculated it can be dragged out until the NFL Draft, as Rodgers is in no rush to pick a team.
What it means is there's movement, even if it's small. It remains a waiting game for any team involved in the Rodgers race, but the Steelers appear ready to wait, and a conversation between the two should extend that waiting period even further.
As for who the Steelers' backup plan is, some believe it could be Mason Rudolph. The Steelers signed the veteran to a two-year contract in the midst of the Rodgers negotiations, and have plenty of experience with him leading the team. They could also look at former starter Russell Wilson, who remains an option despite being low on their list of candidates.
Jameis Winston and Joe Flacco have been floated as options as well, and could be in consideration if the Steelers are truly looking for as many veteran options as they can get. If not, they have shown interest in the NFL Draft class and names like Will Howard, Jaxson Dart and Quinn Ewers.
The Steelers likely won't wait forever, but they do not appear to be in a rush when it comes to Rodgers. So, as the two sides continue to negotiate, the rest of the NFL world remains on standby, running through all scenarios of how this saga might end.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!