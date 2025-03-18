Steelers Star Calls Out Aaron Rodgers
Pittsburgh Steelers star Cameron Heyward appears ready for the Aaron Rodgers saga to reach its merciful conclusion.
On the latest episode of his "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast, he put his foot down and said that he wouldn't do one of Rodgers' patented darkness retreats in order to get the four-time MVP to join the Steelers. Furthermore, Heyward laid out a rather simple pitch that allows the franchise to recruit itself, so to speak.
I ain’t doing that darkness retreat," Heyward said. "I don’t need any of that crap. Either you want to be a Pittsburgh Steeler or you don’t. That’s simple, that’s the pitch. If you want me to recruit, that’s the recruiting pitch. Pittsburgh Steelers if you want to be part of it, so be it. If you don’t, no skin off my back."
There was thought to be some level of momentum in talks between Rodgers and the Steelers at the start of free agency last week, though things have largely quieted on that front.
Both Pittsburgh and the New York Giants appear content to wait out his decision with no real timeline for when a resolution may come.
The Steelers did go out and bring back Mason Rudolph while the Giants have hosted a multitude of veteran free agents on visits, including Russell Wilson, so it's not like either team has put all of their eggs in one basket.
Still, it's clear that he's the No. 1 option for both organizations. The Minnesota Vikings loom as a real threat to land Rodgers and are reportedly his preferred destination, but there's no indication as of yet that they'll seriously pursue him.
Retirement is also on the table, but that seems to be the least likely option of the bunch at this stage.
Rodgers infamously went on a darkness retreat when pondering his future during the 2023 offseason, which is what Heyward was referring to. That led to his eventual trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, though the move didn't officially take place until the time of the NFL Draft in late April.
It wouldn't come as a huge shock if Rodgers continued to drag the situation out, but patience may be wearing thin for the Steelers and the rest of the league.
