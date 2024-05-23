Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Steelers' Jaylen Warren
Last season, the Steelers gave Jaylen Warren more looks as the second running back behind Najee Harris. The then-second year running back made the most of the added carries and has established himself as a more-than-capable backup to Harris.
Bleacher Report recently published what they believed to be the six backup players in the NFL that could end up being "household names" by the end of the 2024 season. Warren was one of the players listed. BR gave three reasons for their choice -- why Warren is a backup, why he might end up as the starter, and why he can "flourish."
BR stated the obvious for why Harris is starting this season -- because he's Najee Harris and has first-round pedigree and carried the ball 106 more times than Warren last season.
"The team didn't exercise Harris' fifth-year option, which could be an indication he'll be allowed to walk after the 2024 campaign. With that strong potential outcome in place, the staff will want to get plenty of looks at Warren," BR wrote as to how Warren could end up as a starter. "The undrafted Oklahoma State product has averaged 5.1 yards per carry in his first two seasons (5.3 in 2023 alone), and he's a tremendous asset in the passing game already. He flashed signs of greatness midway through the 2023 campaign and that battering-ram approach could pave the way for him to become a standout in no time."
Warren's Potential
Considering the limited pedigree that comes with an undrafted free agent, Warren has been remarkable.
As a rookie in 2022, Warren had just 77 carries and managed to pick up 349 yards rushing. Nearly five yards per carry is a good stat for anyone -- but factor in Warren's above-average 73.8 player grade and 73 run grade from Pro Football Focus -- Warren might have earned a starter's amount of touches on certain teams around the league.
Last season, Warren may have been better than BR's stats suggest. Warren earned a 78.6 PFF grade and a run grade of 84.1 -- that would put him in the upper echelon of running backs. Out of his 784 rushing yards, 542 yards were after contact.
