Analyst Makes Massive Prediction About Steelers RB Najee Harris
PITTSBURGH -- Najee Harris has been a consistently good running back since the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted him in 2021. With over 1,000 yards in each of his three seasons as a member of the Steelers, Harris has been a great option across the league in his short tenure as an NFL player.
However, he's never been the best running back in the league. In 2021, Jonathan Taylor had 1,811 rushing yards, which was 611 more than the 1,200 that Harris had. In 2022, Josh Jacobs had 1,653 which was well ahead of Harris' 1,034. In 2023, Christian McCaffery had 1,459 which was still 424 more than Harris.
However, Derrik Klassen of the Athletic believes that Harris will finally crack the top spot.
"I think Najee Harris leads the league in rushing by 200 yards," Klassen said on The Athletic Football Show. “Arthur Smith wants the big man to run the ball. Look at all of the guys that he's given a ton of carries to, whether it was Tyler Allgeier or Derrick Henry. He's going to give the big man the ball. If this young offensive line can at least be an above- average unit and if Darnell Washington can be a useful piece, they are going to give the ball to Najee Harris, he's going to get enough volume. I think Najee Harris is way better than people think."
It would be quite a feat for Harris to finish 200 or more yards ahead of the second best rusher, considering he has not been within even 400 yards of the top rusher in any of his years in the league.
Tony Calderone of Steelers Depot called the claim by Klassen "absurd" and cited his lack of efficiency per play as a reason why the goal seems far-fetched.
While Arthur Smith's system will likely be quite run-heavy, it seems unfathomable that Harris would be able to beat out every running back in the league in rushing yards by 200 or more. Even with the weaker WR core, the usage of Jaylen Warren will make this notion all but impossible.
